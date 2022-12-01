Montgomery resident raises $21,000 to support the homeless; still accepting donations

Montgomery resident Veronica Horton, who lived in her car for 15 days in an effort to raise $35,000 to support homeless families, has returned indoors, but continues to accept donations towards her goal.

Though she is no longer living in her car, Horton will continue collecting donations to benefit Bridge Communities, a DuPage County nonprofit organization that helps the homeless, through this Sunday, Dec. 4.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 30, Horton has raised $21,000.

Horton grew up in Indiana and has lived in Illinois for the past 25 years. She moved to Montgomery three years ago and has been working at Bridge Communities since December 2021.

Horton has a personal connection to those her company serves. In 2008, her own family experienced homelessness, receiving help from Lazarus House in St. Charles for nine months.

That’s why during the 19th annual Sleep Out Saturday on Nov. 5, Horton decided to live out of her car until she raised $35,000 of Bridge Communities’ $125,000 goal.

Only donations made directly to Horton’s fund count toward her $35,000 goal. All funds raised by Sleep Out Saturday will go directly to supporting the families that enter Bridge Communities.

Horton said it costs about $20,000 a year for Bridge Communities to support a family. Bridge Communities provides families with an apartment, covering the cost of rent, internet, heat and other utilities.

Families served by Bridge Communities are required to have a child under the age of 18.