Montgomery now accepting nominations in ‘Merry & Bright’ holiday decorations contest

The Montgomery Beautification Committee is hosting its annual holiday decorations contest to recognize homes and businesses for making “Montgomery Merry & Bright.”

Residents can nominate their property, or someone else’s simply by submitting the property address online at MontgomeryIL.org. Nominations for the 2022 contest will be accepted through Dec. 11, one week after annual the tree-lighting and visit with Santa planned for Village Hall beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.

“The holidays are always special, but this contest seems to encourage residents to take their holiday decorations to the next level,” said Dan Gier, village trustee and chair of the beautification committee. “Our community realizes the fun in decorating and driving around seeing everyone’s fun displays.”

Committee members will visit all nominated addresses on Dec. 14 to recognize participants who meet and exceed the requirements. Residents are encouraged to make sure their lights are on and their displays are complete by 5 p.m. that evening. In addition, the committee will place a sign recognizing participants in front of the property.

Addresses of the homes will be available online after judging is complete for the community’s enjoyment to drive around and see the winning home and business locations. Gier said, “We have residents that put much time into brightening up the community, and we want to recognize those that do their part in making Montgomery an awesome place to live.”

The committee will accept nominations through Sunday, Dec. 11. Nominate a property via the village website, montgomeryil.org, or email rmason@montgomeryil.org.