Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 26: Oswego girls basketball gets its first win

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oswego 44, Morton 42

Kendall Fulton scored 14 points and Kaelyn Stager eight to lead Oswego (1-5) to its first win of the season. Ashley Cook and Emily Mengerink added seven points apiece.

Parkview Christian

Parkview Christian hosted its inaugural tournament. In the first game the Falcons beat Hinckley-Big Rock 53-44 with Gracie Lambes scoring 22 points and Liz Griswold 19. Parkview then beat Fenton 63-44. Griswold scored 26 points and Lambes 25.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sandwich 48, Belvidere 43

Austin Marks scored 19 points, Owen Sheley nine and Evan Gottlieb seven for the Indians (1-2), who won their finale at Sycamore’s Strombom Tournament.

Oregon 60, Plano 49

Davione Stamps scored 13 points, Eric Cano had 12 and AJ Johnson had 11 for Plano (1-3).