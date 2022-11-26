FVCS director honored at 50th anniversary gala

Betty Erickson, RN, Fox Valley Community Services (FVCS) Adult Day Service Director, was presented the Senior Staff Member of the Year award at Fox Valley Community Services’ recent 50th Anniversary Gala. This annual award is given by the Illinois Township Association of Senior Citizens Services Committee.

Erickson has been affiliated with FVCS for 25 years. She started as a volunteer and board member and has been the Adult Day Service Director for 22 years. Erickson has been influential in establishing five Adult Day Care sites for the agency. She has been a dedicated staff member, board member and volunteer, putting in endless hours of service.

Fox Valley Community Services assists thousands of seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties. For more information on services, call 815-786-9404 or visit fvoas.org.