Santas will deliver holiday cheer as part of Franklin Mall Christmas Project

Collection of non-perishable foods for the Franklin Mall Christmas Project has begun and will continue through Dec. 12. Look for the red collection bins in local businesses throughout the Sandwich community.

In addition to providing grocery boxes and gift card to families and individuals in the community, 250 cheer boxes filled with cookies and candy will be assembled and delivered to seniors and shut-ins in their own homes, in nursing homes or the hospital, and in senior housing. Members of the Sandwich Lions Club will don Santa suits and beards to deliver the holiday treats on or near Christmas Eve.

In years past, the community has provided dozens and dozens of homemade cookies and candies to fill the cheer boxes. Current health regulations require that all treats distributed to the public must come from licensed kitchens. This year boxes provided by the Lions will be filled with treats prepared by the Culinary Arts Department of Indian Valley Vocation Center with some help from Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery.

If you know of a senior or a shut in who lives in a private residence and would like to receive a quick visit from Santa, call Lion Kyle Wallis at 815-304-3175 with name and address information.

Monetary donations are also being accepted at anytime. These will help fund all phases of the project. Those wishing to donate may do so by sending checks, payable to Franklin Mall Christmas Project, to the First National Bank, Attn. Austin Smith, 100 West Church Street, Sandwich IL 60548 or to the Sandwich Lions Club, PO Box 32, Sandwich IL 60548. Cash or checks can also be dropped off at the First National Bank.

Those wishing to make referrals of individuals or families in need of a food box this year should call Lion Karen Spangler at 815-786-2189 no later than Dec. 5. Past recipients who would like to remain on the list are also asked to call Spangler to confirm their address information.