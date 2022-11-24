November 23, 2022
Shaw Local
Record Newspapers Sports Roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 23: Yorkville boys basketball wins big in season opener

By Joshua Welge
Yorkville Foxes logo

Yorkville logo

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 65, Belvidere 34

Jason Jakstys scored 16 points to lead the Foxes (1-0) to a season-opening win at the Strombom Tournament. LeBaron Lee added 14 points and Dayvion Johnson 12 for Yorkville, which led 26-5 after a quarter.

Newark 62, Herscher 32

Zach Carlson had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists, Lance Pasakarnis 12 points, three rebounds and two steals and Joe Martin 12 points and five steals for Newark. Jake Kruser added seven points and seven assists.

Oswego East 49, Naperville North 42

The Wolves (3-0) advanced to Friday’s championship game of the Hoops for Healing Tournament to play West Aurora, which beat Fenwick Wednesday.

Burlington Central 74, Sandwich 16

Evan Gottlieb had five points and five rebounds and Chance Lange four points and two rebounds for Sandwich (0-1).

Rockford Christian 69, Plano 46

WRESTLING

Oswego 52, West Chicago 24

Oswego 64, Metea Valley 3

Wheaton Warrenville South 40, Oswego 24

Oswego’s Brayden Swanson (126 pounds) notched three wins, as did Brett Zajac (120).

Oregon 45, Sandwich 12

Sandwich 72, Streator 12

Sandwich’s Kadin Kern (126) got two wins by pin and Nate Hill (132) was also a double winner.