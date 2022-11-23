Giving Tree returns to St. Patrick Parish in Yorkville this weekend; toy, coat donations sought

St. Patrick Parish, in conjunction with the Knights of Columbus and the Yorkville Jr. Women’s Club, are seeking new toys and coats to benefit Kendall County children in need this Christmas.

Starting Thanksgiving weekend, the Giving Tree is a Christmas tree placed in the lobby of the church, filled with tags as ornaments. Interested residents are urged to take a tag and then return with the requested toy, or a coat.

Unwrapped gifts need to be returned to the church by Sunday, Dec. 11.

Visit stpatrickyorkville.org/christmas, email info@stpatrickyorkville.org, or call (630) 553-6671 for more information.