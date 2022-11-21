Christmas Walk set to return to Oswego’s downtown Dec. 2

The village of Oswego Christmas Walk, presented by Allied First Bank, kicks off the holiday season in downtown Oswego from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

The free event features performances by local choirs, rides on the Toyland train, Santa’s reindeer, live ice sculpting, an inflatable sled hill, the village’s annual tree lighting performance and an emergency vehicle light parade. People of all ages are invited to enjoy games, crafts and giveaways. Downtown stores will open their doors to allow participants to enjoy holiday décor and browse for gifts of the season.

“Christmas Walk is a great holiday tradition for families in downtown Oswego,” Village President Troy Parlier said in a news release. “It provides a chance for everyone to come together as a community and celebrate the beauty of the holiday season in their hometown.”

The tree lighting performance begins at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Main and Jackson streets and features live choral music from Traughber Junior High School and Oswego East High School’s Spotlight choir. The characters are performed by the Oswego High School’s Standing O Theatre Company. There will be opportunities to watch Oswego’s dance troupes and other choirs at three live entertainment locations during the event, along with DJ John Werle.

Children are encouraged to bring their wish list and visit Santa at his North Pole home away from home, Locked In Photography, 62 W. Washington St., where photos will be taken and made available for download.

At 8:10 p.m., the illuminated emergency vehicle parade will make its way down Main Street brought to you by the Oswego Fire Protection District. In addition to decorated trucks and cars, characters including Cinderella, Price Charming, Aladdin, Jasmine, Batman, Superman and Supergirl will take part in the parade.

Shuttle bus service will operate from the north parking lot of Oswego High School to Byline Bank, 36 Monroe St. Additional parking is being provided by Symphony at the Tillers, 4390 Route 71, along with shuttle bus service. Downtown parking is available at the Reserve at Hudson Crossing public parking deck, Oswego Village Hall and other areas around downtown.

Holiday Caravan navigates to neighborhoods Dec. 14

The Holiday Caravan will wind its way through many Oswego neighborhoods from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14. Oswego residents can step outside their homes to watch a display of police, fire and public works trucks decked out in bright holiday lights, glitter and greens. The caravan starts at Venue 1012 and travels throughout the community before it ends at Oswego East High School. The schedule, viewing locations and map are available at oswegoil.org/caravan.