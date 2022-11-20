Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 19: Yorkville girls basketball advances to Hinsdale South title game

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Yorkville 65, Plainfield South 48
Kenzie Sweeney scored 11 points, Ava Hendershott and Alex Stewart 10 and 10 different players scored as the Foxes (2-0) advanced to face Nazareth on Tuesday for the championship of the Hinsdale South Tournament.
Parkview Christian 77, Schaumburg Christian 18 (Friday)
The Falcons jumped out to a 26-5 lead after a quarter and never looked back. Gracie Lambes ended the game with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, earning herself a triple-double. Lambes also collected nine steals. Liz Griswold was the high scorer of the game wth 21 points. She additionally had 10 rebounds, giving her a double-double on the night.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chesterton Academy 67, Parkview Christian 48
Jeremiah Terrell-Bedell scored 15 points and Luke Laneheart added nine for Parkview at the Christian Liberty Invitational.
Parkview Christian 54, New Jerusalem Baptist 26
The Parkview Falcons completed their participation in the Christian Liberty Invitational with a win Saturday. Parkview Christian used a 19-3 first quarter lead and never looked back. Parkview Christian was led by Will Light who scored 17. Luke Laneheart also contributed with 11.