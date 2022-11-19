Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, Nov. 18: Oswego East girls basketball drops finale at York

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Charles East 53, Oswego East 37

Oswego East trailed by just one point at halftime, but St. Charles East pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Wolves 20-10 at the York Thanksgiving Tournament. Maggie Lewandowski and Cami Phillips scored 10 points each and Desiree Merritt added eight for Oswego East (1-3).

Parkview Christian 77, Schaumburg Christian 18

East Moline 51, Yorkville Christian 21

Sophomore Grace Allgood scored 15 points to pace Yorkville Christian at the Wheaton Academy Tournament.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Calumet Christian 63, Parkview Christian 31

Jeremiah Terrell-Bedell scored 12 points to lead Parkview Christian at the Christian Liberty Invitational in Arlington Heights.