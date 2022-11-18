Walmart’s Community Grants Program supports FVCS

Fox Valley Community Services (FVCS) is grateful to Walmart of Plano and the store’s Community Grant program during the Health and Wellness Day of Giving. This beneficial program at Walmart represents working together to spark change by helping people live better one community at a time.

This donation supports hundreds of area seniors in maintaining vital and independent lives. FVCS serves DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties.

For more information, call 815-786-9404 or stop by the Fox Valley Community Center at 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich.