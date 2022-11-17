Oswego could be getting a recreational weed dispensary. Here’s one option.

A proposed recreational cannabis dispensary in Oswego moved a step closer to final approval on Thursday, Nov. 10 when the village’s planning and zoning commission recommended its approval to the village board.

The proposed Cloud 9 Dispensary would occupy a former fast food restaurant at 2420 Route 30 in the Townes Crossing shopping center. With the village’s planning and zoning commission’s approval, the plan heads to the village board for further consideration and a possible vote on Dec. 13.

A second dispensary, however, has been proposed in the village within 1,500 feet of the proposed Cloud 9 Dispensary, at the corner of Route 30 and Douglas Road, Oswego’s development services Director Rod Zenner said.

While Oswego has not decided how many dispensaries it will allow, a state law prohibiting cannabis dispensaries from being within 1,500 feet of each other means the village may approve only one of the proposed dispensaries, Zenner said.

Cloud 9 planners have also asked the village for a 1 1/2-mile buffer zone around its operation in which other dispensaries could not be located.

Village Planner Valeria Tarka said the village would evaluate whether there is an advantage to creating a larger buffer than state law requires.

The second application will be reviewed at the next planning and zoning meeting, Zenner said.

A 2019 survey conducted by the village showed strong community support for cannabis retail business in Oswego. The survey had 1,345 respondents, of whom 88% self-identified as Oswego residents.

The survey data showed 84% of respondents supported medical dispensaries, 80% support a local tax on cannabis products, 73% showed support for recreational dispensaries and 60% supported cannabis cafés or smoke lounges.

While the panel recommended the Cloud 9 Dispensary for approval, some members raised concerns over possible lines outside the building and whether underage people could get access to buy weed.

Commissioner Jason Kapus noted site’s close proximity to the Kendall 11 theatre and said he is concerned with youth’s being exposed to the dispensary.

David Fettner, of Grow America, the company that would overhaul the restaurant into a dispensary, said state regulations do not allow any consumption on the premises. He added that no product is on the floor or in displays, and security and staff make sure that anyone who comes near the store is of age.

“It is virtually impossible for an adolescent to go into a dispensary and buy cannabis,” said . “It’s a lot easier for them to go into a liquor store or a bar, because these licenses are on the line.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner Andrew McCallum voiced concern about lines forming outside the building, especially on holidays, and asked if there was any plan to limit the number of people on the property.

Roger Koeppen, who represented Cloud 9 Dispensary, said dispensaries are moving toward online ordering in order to shorten checkout times. Koeppen said they also are increasing the lobby size and number of checkout stations.

Fettner, who said he has worked on nearly 80 dispensaries around the country, added that the latest dispensary designs have mostly eliminated lines outside the building.