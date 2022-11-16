Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 15: Josie Larson, Mikayla Walls double-doubles lead Plano past Sandwich

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Plano 59, Sandwich 30
Josie Larson had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Mikayla Walls 16 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Lady Reapers (1-1) past Sandwich (0-2) at the Somonauk Tournament. Ryssa Woodhouse added 12 points and Gabby Videckis 13 rebounds for Plano. Kaylin Herren had eight points and nine rebounds for Sandwich.
Parkview Christian 64, Chesterton Academy 25
Gracie Lambes scored 24 points, Liz Griswold 21 and Maddie Linden nine for Parkview Christian.
Prospect 69, Oswego East 37
The Wolves trailed by just six points at half, but Prospect pulled ahead in the second half at the York Thanksgiving Tournament. Maggie Lewandowski and Desiree Merritt each scored nine points for Oswego East (1-1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chesterton Academy 72, Parkview Christian 51
Jeremiah Terrell-Bedell scored 21 points, Will Light 12 and Luke Lanehart nine for Parkview Christian.