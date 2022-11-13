United Church of Sandwich offering pumpkin pies in November

The United Church of Sandwich is offering pumpkin, pecan and grape pies in November. Orders are due by Nov. 16 and pickup will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 23 at the church, 512 Lions Road in Sandwich. Pumpkin pies are $20 each; the specialty pies are $25 each. Orders and payment are required in advance. Call the church office at 815-786-9243 to place an order.

The December pie will be apple crumb with specialty pies of pecan and mincemeat. Pies will be available just in time for Christmas. Watch for more information.

Also available are Pie of the Month memberships. These are great gifts for those friends and loved ones who are hard to buy for. A three-month membership runs January to March or April to June for $55. A six-month membership runs January to June for $105.

The January through June pies can be bought baked or frozen with baking instructions.

For information visit unitedchurchsandwich.org or call the church office at 815-786-9243 for a list of pies and dates through June.