Volunteers needed for senior tax preparation

AARP Tax-Aide and AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP through Senior Services Associates are seeking volunteers to help seniors with federal and state income tax preparation at the Beecher Center, 901 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. No previous tax experience is necessary, but good computer skills are required.

Those who volunteer will receive IRS training materials and will attend a few half day training sessions between December and January. Volunteers also must complete a test to become an IRS-certified tax preparer.

Volunteers must be able to work from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays from February through mid-April 2023.

For information, email Deborah Lee Sheppard, AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Volunteer Coordinator of Seniors Services Associates, at dsheppard@seniorservicesassoc.org or call 630-553-5777.