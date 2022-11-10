Yorkville police reports / Nov. 10, 2022

Information in Police Reports Nov. 10, 2022, is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Traffic stop nets charges

Damarri Reynolds, 36, of the 500 block of Fox Street in Yorkville, was charged with driving while license suspended and suspended registration at 10:20 a.m. Nov. 2 at the intersection of Route 126 and Prairie Crossing Drive.

Vehicle collides with deer

A vehicle collided with a deer at 5:48 a.m. Nov. 4 while traveling southeast on Route 126 just west of Wooden Bridge Drive. The driver said the deer ran across the highway and was struck by his vehicle’s front bumper, causing moderate damage. There were no injuries to the driver and no information on the condition of the deer.

Rear-end crash on Route 47

Nicole Wilson, 28, of the 1200 block of Willow Way in Yorkville, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident in connection with a rear-end vehicle collision at 4 p.m. Nov. 4 on Route 47 at Kennedy Road. Police said Wilson was traveling south and tried to merge into the left turn lane just north of Kennedy Road. There were no injuries reported.

Light pole damaged

A light pole in the 1700 block of Marketview Drive received heavy damage when it was struck by a vehicle driven by a juvenile who lost control of the vehicle at 11:18 p.m. Nov. 4. There were no injuries reported.