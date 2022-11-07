Fire renders Oswego home uninhabitable; neighboring homes also damaged

A fire shortly after midnight Monday, Nov. 7 caused extensive damage to a residence in the 300 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard in Oswego.

In a statement, the Oswego Fire Protection District said firefighters were summoned to the blaze on a report of a fully involved garage fire.

Upon arrival at the residence, firefighters found a fire in the rear of the attached garage had spread into the home’s upper floor and attic.

The second floor of the home above the garage and the garage itself partially collapsed, and the residence was rendered uninhabitable.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to the residence, but adjacent homes sustained heat damage to their exterior siding, but no structural damage, the fire district said.

No civilians or firefighters were injured during the incident and all pets were located safe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and an estimate as to the dollar loss as a result of the blaze has yet to be determined.

Assisting Oswego Fire Protection District firefighters at the scene were firefighters from Plainfield and Aurora. Plainfield, Montgomery and Sugar Grove firefighters provided coverage at Oswego Fire Protection District stations during the blaze.