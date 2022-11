Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash at 7:49 a.m. Nov. 4 at Ridge Road north of I-80 near Minooka in unincorporated Seward Township.

In a statement, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said a 33 year-old woman from the 200 block of McClain Drive, Cortland, and a 41 year-old woman from the 8400 block of Van Dyke Road, Joliet, were transported by Minooka Fire Protection District paramedics to Morris Hospital for treatment of injuries.