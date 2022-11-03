November 03, 2022
Plano police reports / Nov. 3, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network
Information in the Nov. 3, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Aggravated speeding

Plano police ticketed Victoria Ejiko, 45, of the 3200 block of Hoffman Street, Plano, on a charge of aggravated speeding between 26 and 35 mph over the posted speed limit after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 2:09 p.m. Oct. 30 in the 2600 block of Eldamain Road.

Obstruction charge

Plano police arrested Alejandro Luna Vasquez, 38, of the 2300 block of Titus Drive, Yorkville, at 9:06 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 10-20 block of North Center Street on a charge of obstructing a peace officer. Police said Vasquez was transported to the police station where he was booked and later released pending a court appearance.

Theft suspect arrested

Plano police arrested Jev K. Leach, 20, of Wildmere Drive, Elgin, on a charge of theft at 6:19 p.m. Oct. 30 from a business in the 300 block of East Route 34. Police said Leach was transported to the police station where he was booked and released pending a court appearance.