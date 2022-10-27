October 27, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Oswego police reports / Oct. 27, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network
Oswego Police Car

Oswego Police Car

Information in Oct. 27, 2022 Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI charge in Route 31 crash

Oswego police arrested Juan J. Vargas-Carlos, 41, of the 30th block of Pleasantview Drive, Oswego, on a charge of driving under the influence after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at 10:28 p.m. Oct. 24 on Route 31 and Mill Road. Police said Vargas-Carlos was released on bond pending a court appearance.

Route 71 crash

Oswego police ticketed Alejandro Vanegas-Ruiz, 18, of the 0-10 block of Anna Maria Lane, Yorkville, for driving without a valid license after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at 5:23 p.m. Oct. 24 on Route 71 at Douglas Road.

Theft under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a report of a theft they took at 5:05 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 100 block of Seton Creek Drive.

Ticketed after dirt bike crash

Oswego police ticketed an 18-year-old village resident after he crashed his dirt bike and was injured at 3:18 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 300 block of Hemlock Lane. Police said Carmello L. Almore was cited for driving on the roadway with no registration and operating a nonhighway vehicle on streets, roadways and highways.

Two arrested on felony retail theft charges

Oswego police arrested Tanaysha M. McDaniel, 21, and Kenijha C. Fletcher, 21, both of Peoria, at 3 p.m. Oct. 21 on charges of felony retail theft after police said they left a coat store in the 2400 block of Route 34 without paying for merchandise valued at $497.

Theft under investigation

Oswego police took a report of a theft of $700 at 1:16 a.m. Oct. 20 at the police station. Police said the theft is pending investigation.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 5:50 a.m. Oct. 20 at East Washington Street and Grove Road. Police said a white pickup truck fled the crash scene.

Scanning device found

Oswego police said a scanning device was located at a car wash and gas station in the 1900 block of Route 34 at 5:36 p.m. Oct. 20. Police said they are investigating.

Hit-and-run crash under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a reported hit-and-run crash that occurred at 10 a.m. Oct. 21 on Wolf’s Crossing Road and Douglas Road. Police said the crash may have involved a cement truck.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Patricia M. Andrews, 33, of the 20th block of Waterbury Circle, Oswego, at 10:40 p.m. Oct. 22 at her residence on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Andrews was transported to the county jail.

Fight report at shoe store

Oswego police are investigating a report of a fight at a shoe store they took at 6:59 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 3000 block of Route 34.

Vacant supermarket vandalized

Glass doors at the former Dominick’s store in the 3000 block of Route 34 were found shattered at 10:03 p.m. Oct. 22, according to Oswego police. Sprinkler heads inside the building were also damaged, police said.

Check forged for $6,000

Oswego police took a forgery report Oct. 19 in the 60th block of Main Street. Police said someone forged and cashed a check in the amount of $6,054.

Driving while license revoked

Oswego police arrested Eduardo M. Cruz, 32, of the 100 block of Linden Lane, Oswego, on a charge of driving on a revoked license after stopping his vehicle at 8:19 p.m. Oct. 19 on Plainfield Road at Woolley Road. Police said Cruz was released on his own recognizance pending court proceedings.