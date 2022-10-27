Oswego police reports / Oct. 27, 2022

Information in Oct. 27, 2022 Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI charge in Route 31 crash

Oswego police arrested Juan J. Vargas-Carlos, 41, of the 30th block of Pleasantview Drive, Oswego, on a charge of driving under the influence after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at 10:28 p.m. Oct. 24 on Route 31 and Mill Road. Police said Vargas-Carlos was released on bond pending a court appearance.

Route 71 crash

Oswego police ticketed Alejandro Vanegas-Ruiz, 18, of the 0-10 block of Anna Maria Lane, Yorkville, for driving without a valid license after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at 5:23 p.m. Oct. 24 on Route 71 at Douglas Road.

Theft under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a report of a theft they took at 5:05 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 100 block of Seton Creek Drive.

Ticketed after dirt bike crash

Oswego police ticketed an 18-year-old village resident after he crashed his dirt bike and was injured at 3:18 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 300 block of Hemlock Lane. Police said Carmello L. Almore was cited for driving on the roadway with no registration and operating a nonhighway vehicle on streets, roadways and highways.

Two arrested on felony retail theft charges

Oswego police arrested Tanaysha M. McDaniel, 21, and Kenijha C. Fletcher, 21, both of Peoria, at 3 p.m. Oct. 21 on charges of felony retail theft after police said they left a coat store in the 2400 block of Route 34 without paying for merchandise valued at $497.

Theft under investigation

Oswego police took a report of a theft of $700 at 1:16 a.m. Oct. 20 at the police station. Police said the theft is pending investigation.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 5:50 a.m. Oct. 20 at East Washington Street and Grove Road. Police said a white pickup truck fled the crash scene.

Scanning device found

Oswego police said a scanning device was located at a car wash and gas station in the 1900 block of Route 34 at 5:36 p.m. Oct. 20. Police said they are investigating.

Hit-and-run crash under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a reported hit-and-run crash that occurred at 10 a.m. Oct. 21 on Wolf’s Crossing Road and Douglas Road. Police said the crash may have involved a cement truck.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Patricia M. Andrews, 33, of the 20th block of Waterbury Circle, Oswego, at 10:40 p.m. Oct. 22 at her residence on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Andrews was transported to the county jail.

Fight report at shoe store

Oswego police are investigating a report of a fight at a shoe store they took at 6:59 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 3000 block of Route 34.

Vacant supermarket vandalized

Glass doors at the former Dominick’s store in the 3000 block of Route 34 were found shattered at 10:03 p.m. Oct. 22, according to Oswego police. Sprinkler heads inside the building were also damaged, police said.

Check forged for $6,000

Oswego police took a forgery report Oct. 19 in the 60th block of Main Street. Police said someone forged and cashed a check in the amount of $6,054.

Driving while license revoked

Oswego police arrested Eduardo M. Cruz, 32, of the 100 block of Linden Lane, Oswego, on a charge of driving on a revoked license after stopping his vehicle at 8:19 p.m. Oct. 19 on Plainfield Road at Woolley Road. Police said Cruz was released on his own recognizance pending court proceedings.