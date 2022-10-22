Taste of Norway coming to Montgomery Nov. 6

Polar Star Sons of Norway Lodge 5-472 will host their annual “Taste of Norway” Høstfest (Fall Festival) beginning at noon Sunday, Nov. 6, at St Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Ave. in Montgomery

Come and enjoy traditional Norwegian food including; smørbrød (open faced sandwiches), kaker (cakes), lefse, småkaker (cookies), and other specialty desserts. Shop the Norwegian market and experience Norwegian music and craft demonstrations. Entry to the festival is free and food tickets will be sold at the event with all proceeds used for ongoing lodge culture events.

For information about this event, contact Polar Star Culture Director Barb Johnson at 630-553-7389 or Barbjjohnsonb@aol.com.