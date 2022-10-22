Girls Volleyball: Yorkville Christian ruled ineligible for playoffs after exceeding limit of regular-season matches

Yorkville Christian has been ruled ineligible for the IHSA volleyball playoffs for exceeding the limit of 35 regular-season matches in the regular season.
The IHSA notified Yorkville Christian of its ruling in a letter sent to the athletic office on Friday.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in the letter that he had concluded that Yorkville Christian competed in 36 contests this season, which exceeds the limit of 35 and is in violation of IHSA By-law 5.322.
On the basis of this information, Anderson said in the letter that Yorkville Christian is required to forfeit the game that exceeded the 35 games, and is ineligible for the postseason. In addition, Yorkville Christian is required to submit a written plan by Nov. 4 detailing corrective measures it will take to make sure the school is in compliance with IHSA By-law 5.000.
The letter further states that under the provision of IHSA By-law 6.010, Yorkville Christian is placed on probation until October 21, 2023.
Yorkville Christian had earned the No. 2 seed in the Sub-Sectional A of the Class 1A Forreston Sectional. The Mustangs, who had a 25-10-1 record during the regular season, were scheduled to play Leland in its regional opener on Monday at Aurora Christian. Leland has subsequently been awarded a forfeit win.