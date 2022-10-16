Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15: Sandwich girls, boys third at I-8 cross country meet

CROSS COUNTRY
Interstate 8 Conference meet
The Sandwich girls and boys cross country teams both placed third at the Interstate 8 Conference meet on Saturday at Baker Lake.
On the girls side, Sunny Weber was second in 17:59.99, Emily Urbanski was eighth in 20:19 and Joanna Rivera ninth in 20:27. On the boys side Wyatt Miller was eighth in 16:57, Max Cryer 14th in 17:17 and Dayton Beatty 16th in 17:25.
Plano’s girls and boys both placed sixth. John Garcia earned all-conference, placing 13th.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Yorkville Christian
The Mustangs placed second at the Plano Invite, tying Johnsburg 25-22, 23-25, and beating LaMoille 25-9, 25-13, Crossroads Christian 25-20, 25-22 and Johnsburg 25-21, 22-25, 15-11 before losing to Rosary 25-22, 25-18.
For the tournament Chloe Saxe had 38 kills and 46 digs, Nina Schuberth 35 kills and 38 digs, Mikayla Highland 25 kills and Chloe Tickel 93 assists and 23 digs.
Sandwich
The Indians (12-20) placed seventh at the Plano Invite. Sandwich lost to Crossroads Christian 25-11, 25-12, beat Lisle 25-14, 25-15, lost to Johnsburg 25-14, 25-16, lost to Crossroads Christian 26-27, 25-12, 25-11 and beat Plano 22-25, 25-23, 15-11.
For the tournament Alexis Sexton had 91 assists, 27 digs and 16 service points, Alana Stahl 27 kills, 14 digs and 14 points, Londyn Scott 12 kills and seven blocks, Maddie Hill 18 kills and 36 digs and Breanna Sexton 52 digs and 13 points. Alexis Sexton was named to the All-Tournament team.
Yorkville
The Foxes on Friday went 0-2 in the first night of the Plainfield Blocktober Tournament, losing to St. Francis 25-23, 25-19 and Edwardsville 25-18, 25-16. For the two matches Keelyn Muell had 11 kills, 16 assists and seven digs, Charlee Young nine kills and seven digs and Clare Knoll eight kills for the Foxes (14-15). Athena Westphal added five kills, Kayla Dudek 17 assists and eight digs and Marie Reichmann 17 digs and four assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Glenbard South 1, Plano 0
The Reapers dropped their play-in regional game. Juan Quinones made 11 saves in goal for Plano (15-9-1), which concluded a season in which it set a school record for wins.