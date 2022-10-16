October 16, 2022
Shaw Local
Public invited to Aurora Navy League dinner Oct. 18 in Montgomery

By Shaw Local News Network

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will host its monthly in-person dinner meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18. A reception will be at 5 p.m., followed by a meeting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner afterward. The meeting will conclude by 8 p.m. The public is welcome; you do not need to be a member or make a reservation to attend.

The meeting will be in the private room of the Riverview Diner at 1420 Southeast River Road (Route 25) and Mill Street in Montgomery.

The cost is $25 all-inclusive if an entrée is ordered or $20 for only the dinner salad. Admission is free for those not ordering food.

The after-dinner speaker is Eric Weis, Kendall County State’s Attorney, who will speak on the new Illinois SAFE-T Act that will take effect on Jan. 1.