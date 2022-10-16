Plano police arrest Aurora man on DUI, obstructing charges after crash on Route 34 at Needham Road

Plano police arrested an Aurora man after they say he fled a crash scene at 12:32 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, near Route 34 and Needham Road.

In a statement, police said they arrested Angel M. Leal, 27, of the 10-20 block of South West Street on charges of driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and obstructing a peace officer.

Police said Leal was also cited for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Police transported Leal to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville pending a bond call.

Police said the events that led to Leal’s arrest began when officers located a crashed vehicle in the ditch in the area of Route 34 and Needham Road.

Police said they observed a male subject who they identified as Leal depart the area, but they later located him on East Dearborn Street at South Will Street.

Police said Leal disregarded officer commands to stop and ran from the officers before being taken into custody.