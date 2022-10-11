Montgomery Police, Kaneland SD302 officials report ‘no credible threats’ at McDole Elementary School

Montgomery Police have investigated and determined there is no credible threat to students or staff at McDole Elementary School at 2901 Foxmoor Drive on the village’s far west side.

In a statement from the Kaneland School District 302 shared by police on social media, school district officials reported they learned through the district’s School Safety Tip Hotline Oct. 9 of a student-made threat to harm students and staff at McDole on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The statement continues: “The Montgomery Police Department was made aware of these threats and immediately opened an investigation. They quickly identified and made contact with the student making the threats to question them and their parents. After a thorough investigation, the Montgomery PD has determined that there are currently no credible threats to student or staff safety connected to this incident. Based on the outcome of the investigation, appropriate disciplinary action is being taken. As an extra safety measure, additional Montgomery police will be present at school on Tuesday.”