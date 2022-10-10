Big crowd enjoys Yorktoberfest in downtown Yorkville; more than $60,000 raised for Kiwanis Club Foundation

Large crowds enjoyed the music, food and fun at the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville’s fifth annual Yorktoberfest held Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Riverfront Park East in downtown Yorkville.
The festival, which raised more than $60,000 for the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville Illinois Foundation, featured food from Wurst Kitchen and other local vendors, craft beer and live music by Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts, Fritz & The Pretzel Twists, Tim Gleason (an Eric Church Tribute), and Rich Sawyer (a Chris Stapleton Tribute).
The Mary M. Ratos Memorial 5K & Fun Run, a new Yorktoberfest event, also attracted a large field of runners.
The Kiwanis Club of Yorkville Illinois Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for local students who have shown a commitment to serving others in within the community.