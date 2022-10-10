Big crowd enjoys Yorktoberfest in downtown Yorkville; more than $60,000 raised for Kiwanis Club Foundation

Large crowds enjoyed the music, food and fun at the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville’s fifth annual Yorktoberfest held Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Riverfront Park East in downtown Yorkville.

The festival, which raised more than $60,000 for the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville Illinois Foundation, featured food from Wurst Kitchen and other local vendors, craft beer and live music by Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts, Fritz & The Pretzel Twists, Tim Gleason (an Eric Church Tribute), and Rich Sawyer (a Chris Stapleton Tribute).

Rich Sawyer and his band played the music of Chris Stapleton during Yorktoberfest in downtown Yorkville, Sept. 30-Oct. 1. (Photo provided)

The Mary M. Ratos Memorial 5K & Fun Run, a new Yorktoberfest event, also attracted a large field of runners.

The Kiwanis Club of Yorkville Illinois Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for local students who have shown a commitment to serving others in within the community.