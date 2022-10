Yorkville police are investigating the felony theft of more than $2,000 in perfume from a local retail store.

In a statement, police said they were notified at 3:15 p.m. Oct. 1 that a suspect went into the Ulta store at 955 Erica Lane and filled a bag with perfume bottles and then sprinted out of the store without paying.

Police said 21 perfume bottles with a total value of $2,135 were taken.