Talking It Through panel at FVCS Oct. 11

A Talking It Through panelis scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Fox Valley Community Center in Sandwich.

Northwestern Medicine Advance Care Planning will present this panel consisting of Annette Meares, MSN, RN, NWM; Suzanne Kinsey, executive director, FVCS; Meghan Wilinski, CDP, Promedica Hospice and Palliative Care; and Mariana Galligani, MS, Promedica.

The panel will share information on talking through, documenting and sharing health, values and preferences of care with others.

Lunch will be available for purchase from Voluntary Action Center before the panel. Fox Valley Community Center is at 1406 Suydam Road in Sandwich.