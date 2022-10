Yorkville senior Mia Natividad finished 30th and Oswego Co-Op junior Katelin Hong 33rd at the Class 2A state golf tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur on Saturday.

Natividad shot a 5-over par 77 in each two rounds for a 36-hole total of 154. Hong shot 80 and 75 for a total of 155.

Edwardsville’s Nicole Johnson shot a 138 to win the state title.