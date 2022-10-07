Montgomery now seeking nominations in annual Halloween display contest

The Montgomery Beautification Committee is hosting its annual Halloween display contest to recognize homes and businesses for outstanding Halloween decorations.

Residents can nominate their property or someone else’s by submitting the property address online at montgomeryil.org. Online nominations are open through Oct. 23.

“We have seen an increase in participation and Halloween decorations in the Village over the last few years; we have some residents that take their fall and Halloween displays to the next level,” Dan Gier, village trustee and chair of the Beautification Committee said in a news release. “I think our community realizes the fun in driving around to see the fun displays and decorations.”

Committee members will visit the nominated addresses on the night of Oct. 26 to judge and award the nominees’ displays. Residents are encouraged to ensure their lights are on by 5 p.m. that evening.

Addresses of the homes awarded will be available online after judging is complete for those in the community who wish to drive around to see the community’s creativity. Gier added, “We have residents that put a lot of time and creativity into their decorations, and we want to recognize those that do their part in making Montgomery an awesome place to live.”

The Village of Montgomery Beautification Committee will accept nominations through Sunday, Oct. 23. Nominate a property via the Village website, montgomeryil.org, or by emailing rmason@montgomeryil.org.