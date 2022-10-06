Oswego police report four injured in Wednesday crash on Route 30 at Wolf’s Crossing Road

Four people were injured and transported to area hospitals in a three vehicle crash that occurred at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 on Route 30 at Wolf’s Crossing Road in Oswego.

In a statement, police said the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old Hinckley man struck a vehicle driven by a 57-year-old Plainfield woman and another vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Aurora man.

Police said all three of the drivers and a 65-year-old woman who was a passenger in one of the vehicles were taken to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries.

All three vehicles were towed from the scene and Route 30 was closed to traffic until approximately 4:50 p.m.