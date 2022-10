Oswego police and paramedics are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 at Wolf’s Crossing Road.

Emergency crews were summoned to the crash at approximately 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Initial reports indicate that one of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled onto its side and at least one motorist has been injured.

Police have shutdown traffic in the southbound lane of Route 30.

This is a developing story and will be updated.