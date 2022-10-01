FVCS adding evening Alzheimer’s support group to offerings

Fox Valley Community Services (FVCS) is adding an Alzheimer’s Support Group to be held at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich. This group is in addition to the day meeting held the third Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. Join Betty Erickson, RN, director of Adult Day Service, and others to share, listen, help, laugh, learn, feel heard and understood.

FVCS serves DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle County seniors. For more information, call 815-786-9404 or stop by the Fox Valley Community Center at 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich.