Yorkville Sons of The American Legion monthly breakfast fundraiser returns Oct. 9; public invited

The Yorkville Sons of The American Legion are holding their monthly breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 7:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the Yorkville American Legion, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway.

The buffet consists of biscuits and gravy, omelets, pancakes, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, tomato juice, orange juice, milk, and coffee. The cost is $12 for adults 18-54 years-old, $10 for those 55 and over, and $8 for those 6-17 years-old.

The breakfast is open to the public.

For more information please call 630-553-7117. Thank you for your support!