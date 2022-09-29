Yorkville police reports / Sept. 29, 2022

Information in the Sept. 29, 2022 Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Juvenile injured, ticketed in crash

A juvenile was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening by the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District after a vehicle collision at 7:54 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the intersection of Kennedy and Mill roads.

Police said the front bumper of the driver’s vehicle struck another vehicle, also driven by a juvenile, causing damage to both vehicles.

The first driver was charged with no valid driver’s license, failure to yield and no insurance.