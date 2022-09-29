Big crowd lines-up to enjoy Taste of Sandwich in city’s downtown

The line to get into the Taste of Sandwich stretched across Railroad Street in the city’s downtown before the tents opened at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The block of Railroad Street from Main to Wells Streets was filled with tents and the tempting aroma of grilled meats and other popular fare being served up by local restaurants and businesses.

The line to get into the Taste of Sandwich stretched across Railroad Street in the city’s downtown before the tents opened at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 2022. (Photo Provided)

Organizers said there were 31 vendors and 375 entry tickets sold, with over 400 people estimated in attendance, including children who were admitted for free.

Mayor Todd Latham said the Taste is a great chance for local businesses and restaurants to showcase what they provide, and for governing entities to serve and interact with the public.

Local restaurants including Scooter’s Coffee, Brenda’s Custard, Sidetrack’d Bar and Grill, Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery and Johnny K’s served fare from their menus.

Sandwich City Council members volunteering at the Taste of Sandwich. (At the grill from left to right: Mayor Todd Latham and Alderman Bill Fritsch) (Beyond the fence from left to right: Alderpersons Rich Robinson, Bill Littlebrant, Cara Killey and Rick Whitecotton) (Photo Provided)

Eight businesses stayed open late to participate in the Taste with stands outside their storefronts, including Chef Heatley’s Hot Pepper Farm, Olde Tyme Inn and Magnolia on Main.

Several City Council members, including alderpersons Cara Killey, Rich Robinson, Fred Kreinbrink, Rick Whitecotton, Rebecca Johnson, Bill Fritsch and Bill Littlebrant volunteered, passing out different foods and manning the grills.

Guests ate and visited on picnic benches and listened to live music from local band TRiO performing on a flatbed trailer on Railroad Street. Music was provided by Sports Page Gaming and played through the downtown speakers.

This was the first year the event was organized by the citizens advisory committee, and Latham said he was happy with the turnout.

“I think more people are getting back out,” Latham said. “It’s nice to see people laughing and socializing while visiting our businesses downtown again.”