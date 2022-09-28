Leading by example: Oswego High School varsity football players support youth program

OSWEGO - Jennifer Dutdut said the kids on the 9 and under Oswego Youth Tackle Football League team were elated when Oswego High School varsity players showed up at their game on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Four seniors, Noah Bush, Cruz Ibarra, Nick Scott and Deakon Tonielli, came to support the kids. They operated the scoreboard, announced the game, helped coach on the sideline and led pep-talks at half-time.

Players from the Oswego High School varsity football team attended an Oswego Youth Tackle Football game to support and encourage a 9U team on Sept. 17 2022. (Photo Provided)

“They’re like famous to those little kids,” Dutdut said. “they couldn’t believe that they would be at one of their games.”

Dutdut teaches eighth grade at Thompson Junior High School in Oswego and her son plays on the OYTF 9U Gold team. The high school had recently held OYTF Night where the kids got to come and watch the varsity team play.

After seeing how much her son and his team adored them, Dutdut reached out to her neighbor on the team, Noah Bush, asking if any of the players would want to come and see the kids sometime.

Dutdut said Bush organized everything from then on, and she had no idea they were going to come to a game, let alone get so involved with the team.

“After a long week of football and a morning of practice, they came out with smiles on their faces,” Dutdut said. “A lot of them have their plans set for college and are being pulled in a bunch of directions, so it was great to see them giving back and caring about the youth. You don’t see that happening as much.”

Dutdut said as a teacher, she constantly sees kids progressing, and in a time where there is a lot of negativity in the world and on social media, she was in awe when the varsity players showed up for her son’s team.

“The kids all wanted pictures with the varsity players,” Dutdut said. “They hope to be like them one day.”

Dutdut said the seniors have plans to return for a practice to work with the kids again soon.