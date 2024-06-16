Sandwich eyes early September for Latham Street project completion

A $3.4 million project to replace and widen a portion of Latham Street in Sandwich continues on schedule. (Eric Schelkopf)

A $3.4 million project to replace and widen a portion of North Latham Street in Sandwich continues on schedule.

“It looks like we’re making good progress,” said Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham, who updated members of the citizens advisory committee about the status of the project during the committee’s June 13 meeting. “We should have it finished at the beginning of September, right before the Sandwich Fair starts.”

The 136th edition of the Sandwich Fair, put on by the Sandwich Fair Association, will take place Sept. 4-8. The fair usually attracts between 150,000 and 200,000 people each year.

Good weather has helped to move the project along. The project, which started in March, is being funded by local, state and federal funds.

When completed, more than a mile of existing pavement will be widened and replaced. The project runs from the railroad tracks at East Center Street north to Sandhurst Drive.

Sewer and water improvements also are part of the project.

“We kind of widened the road a little bit from where the utilities were,” Latham said. “We put all brand new water infrastructure in there. I know some of the residents will see better water pressure and better regulation of the water and delivery to their homes. And on the sewer side, same thing. We’re putting in some larger lines. Everything will be brand new, so we’ll have better drainage. And ultimately, it will be a brand new road. All the people who live on that particular street or drive through there will see the benefit of that project.”

Traffic has been detoured during the project. Latham Street is closed to southbound traffic throughout the project but a northbound lane remains open for residents living along Latham Street to access their homes.

All southbound traffic will be detoured from the intersection of East Sandwich Road and Frazier/Pratt Road. Motorists are urged to avoid Latham Street as much as possible during the construction project.

Latham hopes people are following the designated detour route.

“Our police have been watching it,” he said. “It’s an active construction zone, so people need to slow down and be alert and be patient.”