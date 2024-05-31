Where and how to reserve Kendall County campsites, shelters this summer

Is camping your idea of getting away from it all this summer? Or are you just looking for a day away outdoors with family and friends? Here is a list of what camping and shelter options Kendall County has available for overnight and daytime festivities:

Picnic shelters

Kendall County has picnic shelters available for the day at Harris, Jay Woods, Pickernill-Pigott and Richard Young Forest Preserves. Kendall County has a total of seven picnic shelters available; four are at Harris, and the other three preserves have one each. Most of the shelters can hold about 80 people, but Shelter 1 at Harris can hold 144 and the shelter at Richard Young can only hold 56, but a fire pit is available. Prices average $60 for residents and $85 for nonresidents, but if Harris’ Shelter 4 is purchased, ($100 for residents or $125 for nonresidents), attendees get access to Shelter 1 as well.

A bundle of firewood can be purchased for $25. No outside firewood is allowed. Shelters are open from 8 a.m. to sunset, just as the forest preserves are. Attendees must depart at least 30 minutes prior to sunset. Reservations for shelters must be made at least a week in advance and should be submitted via fax to 630-553-4023 or scanned and emailed to kcforest@kendallcountyil.gov. Only individuals ages 21 and up can reserve a shelter.

Campsites

Hoover Forest Preserve, located at 11285 W. Fox Road in Yorkville, has family and group campsites available for reservation. Family campsites can fit up to six people and are located near the preserve’s restroom/shower house. The preserve has three group campsites that can fit up to 30 attendees.

Campsites have water at the restroom/shower house, picnic tables that can fit all attendees and a fire ring. Family Campsites are $20 a night for residents and $30 a night for nonresidents. Group Campsites are $65 a night for residents and $85 a night for nonresidents. Reservations for campsites must be made at least a week in advance and should be submitted via fax to 630-553-4023 or scanned and emailed to kcforest@kendallcountyil.gov.

Bunkhouses

Kendall County has three distinct bunkhouses in Hoover Forest Preserve:

Kingfisher: The first is Kingfisher, a bunkhouse with two wings separated by a kitchen, full bathrooms and a central fireside room. The bunkhouse has eight rooms altogether, making the combined sleeping capacity 32. The features include a wood-burning fireplace in the fireside room, a screened summer porch, spacious kitchen appliances, two bathrooms with private shower stalls and an outdoor fire ring with picnic tables.

Blazing Star and Moonseed: These bunkhouses are in the central, wooded portion of the woods, and they are individually set to look like villages. Each individual bunkhouse includes four basic cabins. The main houses in the clusters can sleep 32, and an extra 16 people can fit in the cabins. Cabins have no heat or windows, unlike bunkhouses. Features include Fireside Rooms equipped with a wood-burning fireplace, spacious kitchen appliances, a screened entry area and two bathrooms in each bunkhouse with private shower stalls.

Bunkhouses cost $180 a night for residents and $240 for nonresidents. Reservations must be made 30 days in advance and should be submitted via fax to 630-553-4023 or scanned and emailed to kcforest@kendallcountyil.gov.

For more information, call 630-553-4025 or visit kendallforest.com/camping-shelters-yorkville.php.