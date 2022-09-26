Oswego police department promotes veteran officer to sergeant, adds experienced patrol officer

Village of Oswego officials recognized the promotion of an officer to sergeant and the appointment of an experienced patrol officer at a Village Board meeting Sept. 20.

Daniel Slocum was promoted to sergeant and Emmaline Waid was sworn-in as the Oswego Police Department’s newest officer, bringing the department to 52 sworn officers.

Both officers were sworn-in by Village President Troy Parlier, witnessed by Police Chief Jeff Burgner and chairman of the police commission, Ron Elvin.

Burgner gave a brief background on each officer before they took their respective oaths.

Slocum graduated from Benedictine University before earning a master’s degree in arts and teaching from Aurora University. He taught in the Indian Creek School District before coming to the Oswego Police department.

Burgner said Slocum has previously served as a field training officer and detective on the Illinois State Police Task Force, Criminal Intelligence Team, and Major Crimes Task Force, and currently serves on the Kendall County Special Response team.

Burgner commended Slocum on his leadership and ability to mentor others in the department.

“I welcome you to the world of Sergeant,” Burgner said. “I look forward to what you’re going to do and accomplish over the years to come in your leadership role.”

Emmaline Waid was sworn in as a patrol officer with the Oswego Police Department at a Village Board meeting at 100 Parkers Mill on Sept. 20, 2022. (Photo Provided)

Waid is from the Peoria area, where she graduated from Brimfield High School before attending Lewis and Clark Community College and McMurry College in Jacksonville.

Waid was brought on as part of the lateral transfer program from the Peoria Police Department, where she worked for three years.

The lateral transfer program brings on trained officers from other departments and allows them to get through OPD’s training process much faster than new recruits.

Burgner said Waid would likely be in field training the next day, and that he was excited for her to bring her experience to Oswego.

“With the retirements we’ve had, It feels good to be where we’re at,” Burgner said, referring to the department’s current roster of 52 officers.

Waid was joined by her father and Slocum was joined by his wife Julie and their two sons, his mother and in-laws.