Plano Public Library lists September, October programming

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Adult programs

Writers’ Group: Thursdays, Sept. 22 and Oct. 13, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in-person or via Zoom. Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Held in the lower level meeting room. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Technology Help Desk: Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free drop-in opportunity to meet with tech expert Robert Mitilieri. He’ll help with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet, or e-reader. Bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

Watergate: A Look Back: Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m. Fifty years later we’re still feeling the effects of Watergate, which became a showdown between a president and the people he was elected to serve. Professor John Morello from College of DuPage (and former NPR reporter during Watergate) will discuss the Senate Watergate Committee’s investigations, President Richard Nixon’s attempts to block the committee’s actions, what led to articles of impeachment, and Nixon’s resignation. No registration required.

Crafts to Go Kits: Available Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. Glass Bowl Jack-o-Lantern. Free craft kits for high school students and adults. First come, first served, while supplies last.

Jewelry Making Class: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m. Deb Herzog will teach you how to make a pair of looped leather and daisy earrings. No experience needed, all supplies provided. Open to high school students and adults. A $10 fee must be paid at the time of registration.

Card Making Classes: Thursday, Oct. 6, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Farmhouse Fall. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards using simple techniques and embellishments that will enhance your finished project. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to high school students, adults, and students 10 and older accompanied by an adult. A $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, Oct. 8, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required. Meets in the lower level meeting room.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Youth programs

Rhyme Time: Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m. Session 1: Sept. 28. Session 2: Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, 9, 16. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Bring a blanket for your family to sit on. Registration required. Register for Session 1 and Session 2 separately.

Preschool Storytime: Mondays, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. Session 1: Sept. 26. Session 2: Oct. 24, 31, and Nov. 7, 14. For independent 3-6 year olds, without an adult. Features simple stories, music, movement activities, and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. Registration required. Register for Session 1 and Session 2 separately.

Bookworms: Monday, Oct. 10, 5 to 5:45 p.m. For independent students in grades K-3. Join us for crafts, talking about our favorite books, and picking out exciting new books to read for the next month. This program is for everyone—those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read, and those who are independent readers. Registration required.

Messy Munchkins: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. or 6 to 6:45 p.m. For children ages 0-5, with an adult. We’ll have lots of messy fun, and we mean seriously messy! This is a child-directed program. Enjoy as many of the activities as they’d like and stay for as long as your child would like. Registration required.