Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17:Sandwich freshman runner Sunny Weber wins Dale Donner Invite

CROSS COUNTRY
Sandwich
Sandwich freshman Sunny Weber took first place in the girls race in a time of 19 minutes at the Dale Donner Invitational, beating her closest competitor by 19 seconds. Teammate Joanna Rivera was 14th in 20:57. On the boys side, Sandwich’s Wyatt Miller was third in 16:53 and Max Cryer was 13th in 17:27.
GIRLS GOLF
Oswego Co-Op
Katelin Hong shot a 79, leading Oswego Co-Op’s team score of 373 and sixth place at the 21-team Guilford Invitational.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Yorkville
The Foxes went 3-1 on Saturday to win the Silver Pool and finish fourth overall at the Bradley Bourbonnais Tournament. Yorkville lost to Plainfield south 25-19, 25-23, then bounced back to beat TF South 25-16, 25-10, Nazareth 25-14, 21-25, 15-12 and Beecher 25-22, 25-20.
Keelyn Muell had 25 kills and 21 digs, Charlee Young 29 kills and 14 digs and Clare Knoll 15 kills, 41 assists and nine aces for Yorkville (12-8) for the tournament.
Newark
The Norsemen went 2-3 at the Mt. Pulaski Tournament, with wins over Eastland 28-26, 25-14 and Hartsburg-Emden 27-25, 25-17 and losses to Williamsville 25-15, 25-15, St. Thomas More 25-21, 25-15 and Eureka 25-22, 25-13.
Lauren Ulrich had 42 assists and 24 kills, Kiara Wesseh 34 kills and 33 digs, Taylor Kruser 51 kills and Aubrey Benesh 32 digs for Newark (15-4) for the tournament.
BOYS SOCCER
Ottawa 13, Sandwich 2