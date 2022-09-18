September 18, 2022
Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17:Sandwich freshman runner Sunny Weber wins Dale Donner Invite

By Joshua Welge
Sandwich freshman Sunny Weber

Sandwich freshman Sunny Weber (Photo provided by Sunny Weber)

CROSS COUNTRY

Sandwich

Sandwich freshman Sunny Weber took first place in the girls race in a time of 19 minutes at the Dale Donner Invitational, beating her closest competitor by 19 seconds. Teammate Joanna Rivera was 14th in 20:57. On the boys side, Sandwich’s Wyatt Miller was third in 16:53 and Max Cryer was 13th in 17:27.

GIRLS GOLF

Oswego Co-Op

Katelin Hong shot a 79, leading Oswego Co-Op’s team score of 373 and sixth place at the 21-team Guilford Invitational.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Yorkville

The Foxes went 3-1 on Saturday to win the Silver Pool and finish fourth overall at the Bradley Bourbonnais Tournament. Yorkville lost to Plainfield south 25-19, 25-23, then bounced back to beat TF South 25-16, 25-10, Nazareth 25-14, 21-25, 15-12 and Beecher 25-22, 25-20.

Keelyn Muell had 25 kills and 21 digs, Charlee Young 29 kills and 14 digs and Clare Knoll 15 kills, 41 assists and nine aces for Yorkville (12-8) for the tournament.

Newark

The Norsemen went 2-3 at the Mt. Pulaski Tournament, with wins over Eastland 28-26, 25-14 and Hartsburg-Emden 27-25, 25-17 and losses to Williamsville 25-15, 25-15, St. Thomas More 25-21, 25-15 and Eureka 25-22, 25-13.

Lauren Ulrich had 42 assists and 24 kills, Kiara Wesseh 34 kills and 33 digs, Taylor Kruser 51 kills and Aubrey Benesh 32 digs for Newark (15-4) for the tournament.

BOYS SOCCER

Ottawa 13, Sandwich 2