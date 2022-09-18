Kiwanis Club of Yorkville distributes scholarships to local students

The Kiwanis Club of Yorkville awarded scholarship totaling $10,000 for the 2021-2022 year.

Sydney Peterson from Yorkville Christian High School was awarded the $3,000 Meritorious Service Scholarship.

Yorkville High School students Gabriella Hospedales-Mohammed, Brittany Pomierski and Alyssa Wallner each were awarded a $1,500 Leading Youth Scholarship. Yorkville High School student Danica Tuohy was awarded a $1,000 Leading Youth Scholarship.

Layla Bendada of Yorkville High School earned the $1,500 Educating Youth Scholarship, which is awarded through the Waubonsee Community College Foundation.

These scholarships are made possible with the generous support of the community, sponsors, and the hard work of Kiwanis Club of Yorkville members who dedicate hundreds of hours of service for the group’s events and activities.