September 18, 2022
Shaw Local
Annual Armed Forces Run leaves from Sandwich Sept. 24

By Shaw Local News Network
Thousands of motorcycles ride into Marseilles on Saturday, June 18, 2022, for the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run. Riders took off from Morris and arrived at Marseilles for a ceremony at the Middle East Conflicts Wall.

(Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The American Legion Riders from Post 181 from Sandwich is hosting the annual Armed Forces Run on Saturday, Sept. 24. Registration will be at the Sandwich VFW, 713 S. Main St. in Sandwich from 9 to 10:15 a.m. All bikes out at 10:30 a.m.

The ride begins and ends at the Sandwich VFW. Stops include the Morris Legion, Ottawa Legion, and DeKalb Legion. To participate in the ride, there is a donation of $20 per rider and $10 per passenger, which includes food before and after the ride. There will also be raffles and a 50/50. All proceeds will go to the Middle East Conflict and War on Terrorism Monument.

For information, go to the American Legion Riders Post 181 Facebook page or call Cliff at 630-552-3828.