Route 30, Orchard Road construction project running about two months behind schedule, Kane County officials confirm

Motorists frustrated by daily traffic back-ups due to construction at the busy Route 30 and Orchard Road intersection in Montgomery are going to need a little more patience.

Construction of improvements at the intersection is currently running about two months behind schedule, according to the Kane County Division of Transportation, the agency overseeing the project.

In a statement, KDOT attributed the delay primarily to the Local 150 Operators Union Strike that lasted about 50 days earlier this summer.

Mid-October was the project’s original contract complete date.

KDOT officials said they are currently hopeful of having Orchard Road fully open to traffic around Dec. 1, with additional traffic signal, landscaping and other portions of the project occurring after Dec. 1 and during 2023.

The intersection has been the scene of frequent traffic back-ups since construction started in the spring.

Contractors for KDOT are installing northbound and southbound dual left turn lanes at the intersection and a single right turn lane on Orchard Road as part of the project.

KDOT added in the statement, “The general contractor works overtime almost every Saturday to make up time. Additionally, they have the roadway crew working concurrently with the storm sewer crew, which will save time once the storm sewer work is complete. With good weather and the continued work at a rapid pace for the remainder of the construction season, KDOT is currently targeting the road to fully open to traffic around Dec 1.”