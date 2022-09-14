Oswego’s first ‘Wine OFF the Fox’ event to feature female-fronted bands, raise funds to fight breast cancer

Wine tastings and female-fronted bands will raise money for breast cancer awareness at Oswego’s Wine OFF the Fox event on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Venue 1012, 1012 Station Drive.

With October recognized as breast cancer awareness month, Wine OFF the Fox was planned to help support local and national breast cancer organizations.

Rush Copley/Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center, Edward Foundation Breast Program Fund and the American Cancer Society will receive 10% of the ticket proceeds.

There will also be a silent auction at the venue and online to help raise funds for the organizations.

“Wine OFF the Fox highlights breast cancer awareness, raises funds and allows our community to enjoy live entertainment and a wine tasting,” Village President Troy Parlier said in a statement from the village. “Venue 1012 is the perfect place to gather with friends and family this fall to support a worthy cause.”

Serendipity, an all-female band from the Chicago suburbs, will open the event playing covers from the ‘60s to the ‘80s and current pop hits.

Jersey Girls, a female vocal trio out of Chicago, will headline the event, playing both original songs and covers ranging from Aretha Franklin to ABBA.

Jersey Girls have been described as high-energy harmony and are known to fill the dance floor. They have played all over the country and were voted favorite girl group of the midwest.

More than 15 selections from regional wineries, seasonal craft beer from Oswego Brewing Co., a signature cocktail and non-alcoholic options will be available until 7 p.m. A variety of local food options will also be offered.

A variety of advance ticket options are now available for Wine OFF the Fox. General admission to Venue 1012 will cost $20 and will not include wine tickets.

The “All for Pink” wine package will include admission, a commemorative wine glass and seven tasting tickets for $30.

The “For the Fight” wine package will include admission, a commemorative wine glass and 14 tasting tickets for $35.

The VIP Package will grant early admission, exclusive entertainment, and 20 tasting tickets for $60.

For VIP ticket holders, Wine OFF the Fox will open with a reception from 1 to 2 p.m., featuring an exclusive wine tasting, light hors d’oeuvres, and a female soloist before the venue opens to all ticket holders at 2 p.m.

Tasting tickets will be valid from 2 to 7 p.m., and Wine OFF the Fox tickets are now on sale at venue1012.com. Tickets will also be available at the door for an additional $10 per package.

Free parking will be available onsite. Outside food and beverage are not permitted. Cash and credit cards will be accepted onsite.