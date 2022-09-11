Yorkville Public Library announces adult programming for September

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming adult programs.

Internet to Go--Laptop Kits and Hotspots: Great for schoolwork, creating resumes, filling out job applications, streaming entertainment, and more. Hotspots and Laptop Kits (which include a hotspot) check out for two weeks at a time and are available to Yorkville Library patrons ages 18 and older.

Computer Basics for Seniors: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. In this series of computer classes, library staff will help senior patrons understand the basics of their home computer or laptop, helping them become more familiar with basic skills and comfortable with the devices. Microsoft Word Formatting - Sept. 14; Microsoft Word Editing - Sept. 21; Microsoft Word Tables and Materials - Sept. 28.

An Evening with Marlee Matlin: Wednesday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Illinois Libraries Present brings us the first in their 2022-23 series of visits from best-selling authors. To celebrate Deafness Awareness Month, we will get a visit from author and Academy Award winning actress Marlee Matlin. Matlin will talk about her acting career and her decades of activism for the deaf community.

Art & Poetry: Saturday, Sept. 17, 1 p.m. With a wonderful blend of community and collaboration, a few months ago, we asked local artists to produce an original piece for this event. Shortly after, we gave each piece of art to a local poet and asked them to write a new poem inspired by the art they were given. In our second annual Art & Poetry event, we will unveil each new piece of art to the public, then have each poet recite their new poem to go along with it.

Health & Wellness for Teens and Adults: Self-Coaching for Small Changes and Habits: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. This free program from Northwestern Medicine is designed to help both teens and adults develop a wellness vision for themselves, breaking out of the negativity that surrounds us and helping ourselves find success.

Learn to Play Dungeons & Dragons: Thursdays, Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29, 4 p.m. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are every Thursday evening for ages 18+. Meetings are held in the library board room.

Roaming Readers: Fridays, Sept. 16, 9 a.m., weather permitting. Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot closest to Fox Road and walk from there. Registration required.

Chair Yoga: Thursdays, Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29, 10:15 a.m. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: Wednesday, Sept. 14, noon in person and via Zoom. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in the boardroom on the second floor. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch to this meeting. No registration is required, and newcomers are welcome. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

“Maker Tuesday” Craft Programs: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. In this monthly Makers Series, library staff will lead a morning and an evening group on a fun activity involving wet felted landscapes. Learn to transform loose fibers into beautiful landscapes in one of mankind’s oldest cloth-making techniques.

Men’s Book Club: Thursday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., in person and via Zoom. The Men’s Book Club meets on the thirdThursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome. This group meets in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room; contact the library for Zoom link information.

Monday Movie Madness: Monday, Sept. 26, 1 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon movie on the last Monday of each month in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Registration is required.

Creative Writing Group: Tuesday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. in person and via Zoom. Whether you are looking to write the next thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing. No registration is required. This group meets in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room; contact the library for Zoom link information.

