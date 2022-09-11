Sandwich library adds Britannica Library database to offerings

The Sandwich Public Library added the Britannica Library database to its offerings for patrons. The Britannica Library is a research database that offers 100,000-plus fact-checked articles with last-updated dates, 100,000 Merriam-Webster definitions in English and Spanish, videos, maps, images and more.

There are three levels of content to suit every age group, so whether you’re doing a homework assignment, working on a special project or exploring an interest, Britannica Library is a learning resource. Access is available free at the library or at home with a SPLD library card.

For details on Britannica Library, visit sandwichpld,org or call the library at 815-786-8308.