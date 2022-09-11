September 11, 2022
Sandwich library adds Britannica Library database to offerings

By Shaw Local News Network

(Shaw Media file photo)

The Sandwich Public Library added the Britannica Library database to its offerings for patrons. The Britannica Library is a research database that offers 100,000-plus fact-checked articles with last-updated dates, 100,000 Merriam-Webster definitions in English and Spanish, videos, maps, images and more.

There are three levels of content to suit every age group, so whether you’re doing a homework assignment, working on a special project or exploring an interest, Britannica Library is a learning resource. Access is available free at the library or at home with a SPLD library card.

For details on Britannica Library, visit sandwichpld,org or call the library at 815-786-8308.