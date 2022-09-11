Kendall sheriff’s deputies arrest two after stopping vehicle clocked traveling at 104 mph in 45 mph zone in Oswego Township

Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two men after they stopped their vehicle for traveling 104 mph in a 45 mph zone at 3:27 a.m. Sept. 10 in Oswego Township, south of Montgomery.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said deputies pulled the suspects’ vehicle over at Marlin Drive at West Anchor Drive west of Route 31.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle, Maurice D. Hayes, 26, of the 200 block of Farnsworth Avenue, Aurora, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding in excess of more than 35 mph over the posted speed limit.

A passenger in the vehicle, Dontrell L. Atkins, 23, of the 2800 block of Rebecca Court, Montgomery, was arrested on charges of obstructing a peace officer and illegal possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle by a passenger.

Sheriff’s deputies transported both suspects to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.